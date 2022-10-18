(FOX 44) — This fall season, Central Texas is keeping busy with family-friendly and cultural activities for all of your October needs. Here is a list of Halloween and fall festivities near you!

Waco Parks and Recreation

Wednesday, the Waco Parks and Rec is hosting Trunk or Treat!

This free event will be held at the Hart-Patterson Track & Field parking lot (3113 Clay Ave.)

When: Wednesday, October 19th (6PM – 8PM)

Centex Hispanic Chambers Of Commerce

October’s Floating Mercado is coming up — but with a Halloween twist! Bring the family out to the CTHCC in costume for Floating Mercado Trunk or Treat from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22!

Enjoy shopping around and eating food from local vendors while also celebrating the holiday. There will be prizes for best decorated car and tent or food truck!

When: Saturday, October 22nd (5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

La Vega High School

La Vega High School is hosting its 5th annual Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, October 25th from 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a free community event, and will take place at the back of La Vega High School.

Please remember to bring a bag for your goodies!

When: Tuesday, October 25th (5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Texas Parks & Wildlife:

Grab your costumes and trick-or-treating bags! The annual Halloween at the Hatchery event returns for an evening of family-friendly fun.

$1 per person admission (cash only, please) benefits local charities and gets you access to local businesses handing out candy and treats.

Mr. B with Wildlife on the Move will be at the Anglers Pavilion to get an up close and personal look at some unique animals from across the world! Candy, critters, and lots of family fun!

When: Thursday, October 27th (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Waco PD & Waco ISD PD

The Waco Police Department in partnership with the Waco ISD Police Department will host this year’s Trunk or Treat on October 31, 2022.

The event will be at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and there will also be a best-themed/decorated vehicle contest! We are excited to host this event on Halloween night to bring a safe and fun environment to trick or treat.

When: Monday, October 31st (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)