McLennan County (FOX 44) — A federal grand jury has added a new charge for a Central Texas man accused of taking part in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chris Grider now faces 6 felony and 3 misdemeanor charges. The charges Grider faces include allegations he obstructed, impeded, and interfered with a law enforcement officer performing his official duties and obstructing an official proceeding.

Federal prosecutors did drop a misdemeanor charge of interference of a passage.

The Chilton resident stands by his previous comments that he did not go to Washington, D.C., to cause trouble. Grider is the owner of the Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy.

In the original affidavit, there are several pictures of Grider wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag.

In video footage, agents spotted Grider handing Ashli Babbit a hard helmet which she used to strike a glass door, shattering it.

An officer on the other side of the door subsequently fired a single gunshot that struck and killed Babbit.

Grider’s attorney, Brent Mayr, tells FOX 44 News that they just recently learned of the new indictments. Grider has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

“The government is trying to fit a square peg in a round hole,” Mayr said about the charges, “There is no new evidence.”

Mayr went on to say that he and his client are not concerned about the number of convictions prosecutors have recently racked up. “Each case is different,” Mayr said. He also pointed out that a federal judge had acquitted Matthew Martin of New Mexico of misdemeanor charges connected to the riot.

Mayr says there will be another hearing on August 4th, where a decision will be made about when a trial will take place, or if prosecutors will offer a plea deal. He says they are leaning towards a jury trial.

You can read the full indictment here:

