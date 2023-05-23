Washington, D.C. (FOX 44/KWKT) — Federal District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Chris Grider of Eddy, Texas to 83 months in prison on Tuesday afternoon. Grider’s attorney Brent Mayr told FOX 44 News Judge Kollar-Kotelly also gave him three years probation and just under $6,000 in fines and restitution.

The federal judge found Grider guilty on Dec. 21, 2021 on seven criminal charges connected to the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol Riot. Grider had already pleaded guilty to two charges on the first day of his trial.

Federal authorities did not take Grider into custody after the sentencing. Instead, he is being allowed to self-surrender on July 18th.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of more than seven years for Grider, while the defense asked for only 18 months.

Mayr sent the following statement to FOX 44 News about the sentencing:

This is a sad day. Chris truly regrets his actions on January 6 and apologizes to his family, his community, and most importantly, this country. We respect the Court’s consideration of all Chris did to try to make things right after January 6 but we are disappointed that his sentence is significantly longer than others who did so much worse than him. There was absolutely no evidence that he assaulted any police officers much less threatened violence on anyone before, during, or after that tragic day.” Brent Mayr, Attorney for Chris Grider

Below is the breakdown on the charges and judge’s decisions.

COUNT ONE: GUILTY

On or about January 6, 2021, within the District of Columbia, CHRISTOPHER RAY GRIDER, committed and attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede, and interfere with law

enforcement ofcer, lawfully engaged in the lawil performance of his ofcial duties incident to

and during the commission of civil disorder which in any way and degree obstructed, delayed,

and adversely affected commerce and the movement of any article and commodity in commerce

and the conduct and performance of any federally protected function.

(Civil Disorder, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 23 1(a)(3))

COUNT TWO: GUILTY

On or about January 6, 2021, within the District of Columbia and elsewhere,

CHRISTOPHER RAY GRIDER, attempted to, and did, corruptly obstruct, influence, and

impede an official proceeding, that is, proceeding before Congress, specially, Congress’s

certification of the Electoral College vote as set out in the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and U.S.C. §§ 15-18.

(Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, in violation of Title

18, United States Code, Sections 1512(c)(2) and 2)

COUNT THREE: GUILTY

On or about January 6, 2021, within the District of Columbia, CHRISTOPHER RAY GRIDER, did willfully injure and commit depredation against property of the United States, and

of any department and agency thereof, and any property which has been and is being manufactured and constructed for the United States, and any department or agency thereof, that is the doors to the Speaker’s Lobby outside of the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol building, causing damage in an amount more than $1000.

(Destruction of Government Property, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1361)

COUNT FOUR: Grider pleaded guilty on 12/12/2022

On or about January 6, 2021, within the District of Columbia, CHRISTOPHER RAY GRIDER, did knowingly enter and remain in restricted building and grounds, that is, any posted,

cordoned-off, and otherwise restricted area within the United States Capitol and its grounds, where the Vice President was and would be temporarily visiting, without lawful authority to do so. (Entering and Remaining in Restricted Building or Grounds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1752(a)(1))

COUNT FIVE: GUILTY

On or about January 6, 2021, within the District of Columbia, CHRISTOPHER RAY GRIDER, did knowingly, and with intent to impede and disrupt the orderly conduct of

Government business and official functions, engage in disorderly and disruptive conduct in and

within such proximity to, restricted building and grounds, that is, any posted, cordoned-off, and

otherwise restricted area within the United States Capitol and its grounds, where the Vice President was and would be temporarily visiting, when and so that such conduct did in fact impede and disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business and official functions.

(Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1752(a)(2))

COUNT SIX: GUILTY

On or about January 6, 2021, within the District of Columbia, CHRISTOPHER RAY GRIDER, did knowingly engage in any act of physical violence against any person and property

in restricted building and grounds, that is, any posted, cordoned-off, and otherwise restricted area within the United States Capitol and its grounds, where the Vice President was and would be temporarily visiting.

(Engaging in Physical Violence in Restricted Building or Grounds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1752(a)(4))

COUNT SEVEN: GUILTY

On or about January 6, 2021, within the District of Columbia, CHRISTOPHER RAY GRIDER, willfully and knowingly engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct within the United

States Capitol Grounds and in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of session of Congress and either House of Congress, and the orderly conduct in that building of hearing before or any deliberation of, committee of Congress or either House of Congress.

(Disorderly Conduct in Capitol Building, in Violation of Title 40, United States Code, Section 5104(e)(2)(D))

COUNT EIGHT: GUILTY

On or about January 6, 2021, within the District of Columbia, CHRISTOPHER RAY GRIDER, willfully and knowingly engaged in an act of physical violence within the United States

Capitol Grounds and any of the Capitol Buildings.

(Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, in violation of Title 40, United States Code, Section 5104(e)(2)(F))

COUNT NINE: Grider pleaded guilty on 12/12/2022

On or about January 6, 2021, within the District of Columbia, CHRISTOPHER RAY GRIDER, willfully and knowingly paraded, demonstrated, and picketed in any United States

Capitol Building.

(Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in Capitol Building, in violation of Title 40, United States Code, Section 5104(e)(2)(G))