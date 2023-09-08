Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks against America on September 11th, 2001. 2,997 people died and thousands more were injured when terrorists flew passenger planes into the World Trade Center towers, The Pentagon, and an open field in Shanksville, Pennsylvannia.

In Waco, firefighters will mark the anniversary starting at 7:40 a.m. by standing at attention outside the stations. Then at 7:46 and 8:03, general alarms will sound to signify when planes hit the Twin Towers in New York.

At 9:37 and 10:03, Waco FD dispatch will make an announcement over the radio, and all firefighters will stand at attention to observe one minute of silence to remember when planes crashed into the Pentagon and the field in Shanksville.

Temple Fire & Rescue will host a ceremony from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Central Fire Station on North Third Street.

Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski will be the keynote speaker at KISD’s Freedom Walk, which is held at Killeen High School. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In Belton, High Point Elementary will hold a Remembrance Walk at 7:45 a.m. Sparta Elementary will hold a Patriot Parade at 8 a.m.

There are many more observances across Central Texas. If you would like to share one from your community, please email us at news@kwkt.com.