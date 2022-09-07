WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming window display at the East Waco Library will highlight the rich history of East Waco and the African-American community.

This event will take place this Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at 901 Elm Avenue. The City of Waco says that public libraries preserve and archive local history, and highlight those who helped change and grow the surrounding communities. The City says this display is one way that the community can learn about and celebrate Waco’s heritage.

Seven individuals were chosen to be a part of the window display – which represents contributions to civic leadership, education, arts/entertainment, sports, politics, science/medicine, and economic engagement.

Window graphics with each person are visible from Elm Avenue, and pamphlets with additional information are available inside the library. Over 30 individuals are included in the rotating digital sign inside of the library.