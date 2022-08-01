WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo.

The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’ Texas Rodeo Committee, will consist of the top 10 permit holders in their respective events. Contestants will compete in nine events in Waco, including breakaway roping and barrel racing, in three go-rounds for a purse of more than $100,000.

“The Permit Finals creates another opportunity for our young, up-and-coming contestants to showcase their skills as they prepare to take the next step in their ProRodeo careers,” PRCA CEO Tom Glause said. “We are excited for this partnership with the Heart O’ Texas committee and can’t think of a better place to have this event than in Waco, Texas.”

“For 70 years we have enjoyed ProRodeo at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo,” said Wes Allison, President and CEO of Extraco Events Center. “We are proud to continue our partnership with PRCA and the wonderful relationship when it comes to new opportunities. The PRCA Permit Finals represents another great chance for us to provide for the contestants and bring championship rodeo back to Waco. We believe in the future of ProRodeo and look forward to hosting the PRCA Permit Finals for many years to come.”

The top five finishers in the Inaugural Permit Finals advance to the Permit Challenge Dec. 1 in Las Vegas at the South Point Hotel & Casino.

In addition to the Permit Finals, One HOT Rodeo in Waco will also host the RAM Texas Circuit Finals. The RAM Texas Circuit Finals will now be held from October 11-14, 2022 directly after the newly added Permit Finals.

The RAM Texas Circuit Finals consists of nine rodeo events – bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, calf roping, breakaway roping, and barrel racing.

On October 15, 2022, The finalists from the RAM Texas Circuit Finals will compete in the Texas Chute Out for $80,000.

One HOT Rodeo presented by AIP will award more than $450,000 in total prize money during the 8 Rodeo Performances.

Important Dates:

Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo – October 6 – 16, 2022

One HOT Rodeo Presented by AIP

PRCA Permit Finals Rodeo – October 7 – 9, 2022

RAM Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo – October 11 – 14, 2022

Texas Chute Out – October 15, 2022

Mexican Rodeo – October 16, 2022

The Rodeo starts at 7:00 p.m. every night, and tickets can currently be bought through our Pre-Sale Program through any of the Heart O’ Texas Volunteers.

Tickets to the Fair and Rodeo will be available online beginning September 6, 2022.

For more information, you can visit here.