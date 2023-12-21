Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a 7-year-old child Thursday afternoon.

The crash took place in the 3300 block of West Lake Shore Drive at 12:26 p.m. Officers say one vehicle doing east crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into two other vehicles.

The child was in one of the cars and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No one else was hurt in the crash.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash at this time. This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.