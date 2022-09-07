Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A man has been arrested after a child was found alone in a locked car with the engine running and the air conditioning on.

26-year-old Jordan Mann remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of abandoning or endangering a child.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said a 9-1-1 call came in Tuesday from a location in the 5400 block of Bosque Boulevard with the caller reporting seeing the child alone in the car.

Officers reported that the child did not seem to be in immediate danger, but seemed to be distressed.

It was not known how long the child had been in the car alone before the caller noticed and made the call – but that he was in there at least 20 minutes.

Mann returned to the car later after having been in a nearby store.