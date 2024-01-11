McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after a jury convicted him of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14.

62-year-old Ancelmo Banda was sentenced on Wednesday afternoon, according to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office. The jury also convicted Banda of two counts of Indecency with a Child and sentenced him to the maximum punishment of 20 years on each of those charges.

The D.A.’s Office says Banda was convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a child to whom he was related by marriage. The victim disclosed the abuse when she was ten years old after a family member saw Banda leaving the victim’s bedroom without his clothes on. Following her disclosure, the victim’s immediate family members supported her and reported the abuse to police.

The Waco Police Department started an investigation, supported by personnel from Waco’s Victim Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services. Based upon this investigation, McLennan County prosecutors charged Banda with one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14 and two counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

At trial, prosecutors called the victim to testify and describe the abuse she suffered from Banda between the ages of seven and ten. The D.A.’s Office says that in addition to the victim herself, prosecutors called the relative who discovered the abuse, along with child abuse investigators and a medical professional.

Jurors deliberated for 25 minutes before convicting Banda of all three charges. During the trial’s punishment phase, prosecutors called the victim’s father to testify. During his testimony, the victim’s father described for jurors the effect that Banda’s actions have had on his daughter, and on his family as a whole. The man noted that, because of the abuse, the victim no longer wanted hugs or other physical contact from family members. Prosecutors asked jurors to assess the maximun punishments allowed by law for each charge.

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child carries a punishment range of 25 years to Life. On the Indecency charges, Banda’s punishment range was from two to 20 years.

The D.A.’s Office says the three sentences will run concurrently. While Banda is technically eligible for parole after ten years on the Indecency charges, Continuous Sexual Abuse is one of only a few crimes in Texas that has no possibility of parole. Banda will remain in prison for the rest of his life.