China Spring, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old China Spring High School student has been arrested and is facing multiple charges – including aggravated assault of a public servant following an incident at the school in which suspected marijuana vape oils were recovered.

Robert Jesus Hernandez remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday morning – with bonds on the various charges totaling $37,000.

An arrest affidavit stated the incident started when a China Spring ISD officer observed a student passing what appeared to be a vape pen to another student in the rest room at China Spring High School. The officer took the student, identified as Hernandez, to the vice principal’s office – where the district police chief was called and they attempted to search Hernandez for any other contraband.

The affidavit stated that at this point, the student grabbed a pair of scissors from the vice principal’s desk and slashed one of the officers on the left hand. The officer and the chief were able to subdue him after a bit of wrestling and placed him in double lock handcuffs.

Two other officers arrive and Hernandez was searched – with the affidavit stating that they recovered four full one-gram marijuana vape oils and one partially used one-gram marijuana vape oil. They also recovered $400 in cash.

The affidavit stated that officers believed the cash was obtained by selling the marijuana vape oil to other students on campus.

Hernandez was transported to the McLennan County Jail – where records indicated that he was being held on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant, resisting arrest or detention, possession of a penalty group 2 narcotic, and deliver/offering to deliver dangerous drugs.

The injured officer remained at the school to be treated by ambulance personnel.