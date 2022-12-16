WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 44) – Central Texas businessman Chris Grider was back on the stand Friday testifying in his U.S. Capitol Riot trial.

The prosecutor questioned Grider on why he gave a hard helmet to a man who later used it to break the glass of a window. However, Grider claims that he didn’t know the man would try to smash the glass with it.

The prosecutor played a clip of Grider knocking on the helmet and talking to the man. While the man smashed the glass, Grider can be seen standing by and watching.

The prosecutor later went over text messages with Grider. In those messages, Grider claims that going to D.C. was his neighbor’s idea, and that he was worried about Antifa.

When asked by the judge if he knew it was wrong to enter the Capitol, Grider said “no,” and that it wasn’t until a stampede and a line set up by officers that he knew he should not be there.

Closing arguments will conclude Monday. The judge says a decision is expected to be made by Tuesday.