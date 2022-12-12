Washington, D.C. (FOX 44) — The trial of U.S. Capitol Riot suspect Chris Grider started Monday and included a guilty plea on two of the nine charges he faces.

Grider is a Bruceville-Eddy vineyard owner who was arrested after taking part in the rally on January 6th, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

In court on Monday, Grider pleaded guilty to Count Four, which is entering and remaining in a restricted building, and Count Nine, which is parading, demonstrating, and picketing in any United States Capitol Building.

During the trial on Monday, prosecutors played several video clips of what happened within the U.S. Capitol as members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate counted the electoral college votes.

Grider has said before that he admits entering the U.S. Capitol, but that he did not go to Washington, D.C., to cause trouble.

n video footage, agents spotted Grider handing someone a hard helmet which was used to strike a glass door, shattering it. Moments later, Ashli Babbit climbed through the opening.

An officer on the other side of the door subsequently fired a single gunshot that struck and killed Babbit.

During cross-examination, Grider’s attorney Brent Mayr used video footage to show that his client was not one of the people who was pushing or shoving others in the U.S. Capitol.

Back in September, Grider turned down a plea deal offered by prosecutors. That deal included Grider pleading guilty to a charge of Civil Disorder and Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting charge. The recommended sentence for those charges combined would be roughly five years.

Grider’s trial continues on Tuesday.