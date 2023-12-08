WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A growing Waco Christmas tradition is returning to Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum!

This weekend kicks off the fourth season of Christmas Lights in the Village. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1300 S University Parks Drive, from December 8th through 10th and again from December 15th through 17th.

Visitors can experience an enchanted night-time walk through the Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village. There will also be train rides, a petting zoo, audio tours, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more!

Admission is $12 for adults and children. Tickets for museum members and Baylor students are $8. You can buy tickets here.

Christmas Lights in the Village is presented by Reliant, Waco Social, Reliable Coins and All American Gutters, LLC.