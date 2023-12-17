WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tonight is the final night of Christmas Lights in the Village at the Mayborn Museum.

Every year the museum puts about 30,000 lights out in its historic village. The event caters towards families with a petting zoo, train rides, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“Our historic village is from the 1890s. It’s the governor Bill Daniel Historic Village. It’s a really great just step back in time for people to see really what life would have been like here in central Texas in the 1890 years. At Christmas time, we love to light it up and kind of put a Christmas twist on the village, says Mayborn Museum marketing coordinator Molly Noah.

If you missed this year’s Christmas Lights in the Village don’t worry because the museum has lots of fun learning events lined up. In January the museum is celebrating its 20th anniversary, “We are really excited to celebrate all year long, but we’re going to kick it all off on New Year’s Eve with a big balloon drop and screamer drop and dance party actually right here in the rotunda,” says Noah.

To keep festivities family friendly the countdown will begin at 2pm on New Years Eve. The Mayborn Museum is dedicated to helping the community learn and grow, hoping to serve as the go to place for science and history.