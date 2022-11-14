WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The holiday season is upon us, and many are already thinking of Christmas shopping and their gift list.

But, giving Christmas presents isn’t always easy, especially in a season of high prices due to inflation.

There are many different organizations and programs asking for donations to make this holiday season joyful for everyone, from kids right here in the Waco community and all the way overseas.

Shepherd’s Heart has doubled the amount of families it feeds this year, so it’s expecting a big turnout for families needing help with Christmas.

“Sometimes the only thing that’s really good that happens to them in a period of time is that that they get Christmas, and they weren’t expecting it,” Shepherd’s Heart Executive Director Robert Gager said.

Shepherd’s Heart is working with Waco ISD, Connally ISD, and La Vega ISD to identify children in need.

“There are a lot of needs right now,” Gager said. “But the kids that we’re serving, they’re at the bottom of the totem pole.”

There are over 30 locations with boxes around Waco to drop toys through December 4, or you can donate money online.

“Every year, we don’t have enough toys,” Gager said. “So we go shopping, and we have to spend several thousand dollars for toys that way.”

This week is also national collection week for Operation Christmas Child.

“There’s so many children around the world who have never received something as simple as a gift,” HOT area coordinator Debbie Quarles said. “This simple gift can be the first gift they’ve ever received. And it’s so simple that it might help show them the actual gift of Jesus Christ who gave the greatest gift of all which is salvation.”

You can pack a shoe box and drop it off at the location closest to you or you can create a shoebox online.

“Filling it with school supplies, personal hygiene items or pieces of clothing, whatever you feel led to put in the box,” Quarles said.

Mission Waco is also doing it’s annual Christmas Toy Store this year and it is accepting donations until November 28 in person or on its Amazon Wishlist.

For more information on how to receive assistance for Shepherd’s Heart, call 254-265-6310. Registration will close Monday, December 12th.