WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’ve ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure, now is the time!

Cirque Italia has a brand new production in Waco throughout this Sunday. This event has brought a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since 2012.

This journey will take the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more. Tickets can be purchased through the event’s website or by calling (941) 704-8572.

(Courtesy: Cirque Italia)

(Courtesy: Cirque Italia)

(Courtesy: Cirque Italia)

The event will take place at Cirque Italia Headquarters, located at 6615 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Waco. Just look for the white and blue tent! The showtimes are listed below:

· December 8 – Thursday: 7:30pm

· December 9 – Friday: 7:30pm

· December 10 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

· December 11 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

For more information, you can visit www.cirqueitalia.com.