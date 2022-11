BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – Flu season is here, and the City of Beverly Hills is making sure no one will get infected.

The City will be offering flu vaccinations this Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3418 Memorial Drive. The vaccinations will be in the community room inside of City Hall.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Shere Lomasad at 254-752-2584, Ext. #2.