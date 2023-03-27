Hewitt (FOX 44/KWKT) — The City of Hewitt named its new police chief Monday. John McGrath will start on Monday, April 3rd.

McGrath will replace Jim Devlin, who is now Hewitt’s Assistant City Manager. FOX 44 News reported in December of 2022 that Devlin would take the new position at the beginning of 2023.

According to the City of Hewitt, McGrath has more than 30 years experience in patrol, traffic operations, criminal investigations, SWAT, internal affairs, and community policing. He joined the Arlington Police Department in 1991 as a police officer and worked his way up to Deputy Police Chief in 2018.

McGrath has a Masters of Criminal Justice from Tarleton State University and earned a Master Peace Officer Certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

He also graduated from the FBI National Academy’s 282nd session, the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (ILEA) School of Executive Leadership, and the Senior Management Institute for Police.