ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Robinson and Robinson PD have welcomed back Danny Smith as Interim Police Chief. The Police Department says Smith will serve in this role until the vacancy is filled.

Smith is a retired Major from the Texas Department of Public Safety – serving 32 years with the agency. He retired from DPS in 2003, and then became the first person to serve as the director for the McLennan Community College Police Academy after rebuilding the program in 2004.

The department says Smith also served as the Emergency Services Education Center division chair. He is a decorated war veteran, and has supervised over 460 employees during his time with DPS.

In 2019, Smith served as Interim Police Chief for the City of Bellmead for about six months and served as Interim Police Chief for the City of Robinson from August 2020 to January 2021.