WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism.

The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.

Quandt is well-known in the tourism industry – having served as CVB director for Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Lincoln, Nebraska, before coming to Texas to head up the South Padre Island Convention Center and Convention & Visitors Bureau for 13 years, and the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Council for seven years.

The City says Dan has served as chair of the Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus, and on the board of the Texas Travel Industry Association. He was a founding member of the National Association of Sports Commissions and holds several industry certifications – including

Certified Tourism Executive, Certified Destination Management Executive, and Certified Sports Event Executive. Quandt has a BA degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of North Dakota.