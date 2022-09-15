WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10.

The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides over jury trials, bench trials, and other hearings. The Waco City Council will consider the ordinance appointing Judge Garcia during a meeting on September 20.

Judge Garcia obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School. As a Baylor undergraduate student, Judge Garcia was elected to student government and founded the Hispanic Cultural Association.

The City says that for his leadership on campus, Judge Garcia was honored with the prestigious President’s Award. At Baylor Law School, Judge Garcia served as an elected officer of the student bar association and a member of the Order of Barristers.

Upon graduation, Judge Garcia started working as a criminal prosecutor in Nueces County, Texas, and within a year, was appointed by the Nueces County Commissioners Court to replace a retiring justice of the peace. After leaving the bench, Judge Garcia obtained his Master of Public Administration degree from Texas A&M Corpus Christi and served as the CEO of his own company.

The City says that Judge Garcia has significant judicial experience in Texas – serving as a municipal court judge in Corpus Christi, Pearland, and Harlingen. In Harlingen, Judge Garcia created a program where he conducted courtroom simulations in local high schools to teach students about the consequences of criminal activity. This year, Judge Garcia was named the 2022 Outstanding Municipal Court Judge of the Year by the Texas Municipal Court Association.