WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has announced a plan to take inventory of water service lines throughout the town.

The City says the inventory is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule. The inventory started in March 2023, and is expected to be completed by

October 2024. During this time, Water Utility staff will document types of service line materials

used in the city.

Based on the identifications, the City will build a database of the over 50,000 service lines in use. In October 2024, the database will be publicly available and searchable online.

The City says that service lines connect individual water meters to the water main. Customer service lines connect individual properties to water service at the water meter. If a service line on either side of the meter cannot be verified as non-lead, the resident will be contacted for a face-to-face discussion.

The resident will receive information about lead exposure, flushing pipes and further lead testing. The resident will also receive a filter pitcher and a six-month supply of filters. In cases of rental property, both the resident and property owner will be contacted.

The City says that the replacement of customer service lines is the responsibility of the customer. The city-provided filter pitcher will reduce lead exposure due to household plumbing. Income-based assistance is available through the Housing and Community Development Department’s Lead is Preventable Program (LIPP).

Prior to this initiative, the City says it has removed all known lead service lines. Proactive

measures in place also reduce the possibility that pipe material might be carried through water

into customer’s homes. The efforts are so successful that the City has been allowed to adhere to a schedule of reduced testing since 2007.

The City says that upgrading water infrastructure is necessary to maintain the high quality of water which citizens expect. City officials have expressed their ongoing commitment to residents to complete this phase of testing, evaluation and replacement.

Additional aspects of the Lead and Copper Rule include water testing of all licensed daycares

and schools up to eighth grade.