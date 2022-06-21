WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco’s Public Works Department has been awarded grant funding for four projects the City submitted in October 2021 under the Highway Safety Improvement Program by TxDOT.

The City says these projects are focused on safety, and will decrease accidents and improve mobility for pedestrians and travelers.

The projects awarded are:

• Installation of traffic signal back-plates with reflective borders to improve visibility of signals during morning and evening hours when glare makes signals difficult to see, January 2023 letting, construction costs covered 100 percent, estimated cost $260,473.

• Traffic signal upgrades at LaSalle Avenue and Third Street, January 2024 letting, construction costs covered 100 percent, estimated cost $353,760.

• A new traffic signal on Valley Mills Drive at the Hilltop/Bishop intersection, February 2024 letting, construction costs covered 100 percent, estimated cost $279,912.

• Signal and sidewalk improvements at Franklin Avenue and 17th and 18th Streets, January 2025 letting, 10 percent match of construction costs to be paid by the City, estimated cost $729,752.