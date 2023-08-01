WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The cooling center at the City of Waco Multipurpose Center will continue to operate for a little longer.

The City of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) made the announcement on Tuesday morning. The cooling center will be open from Wednesday, August 2 through Sunday, August 6, except for Saturday, August 5.

The City of Waco Multipurpose Center is located at 1020 Elm Avenue. It is open to residents from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on site. Crated pets are also welcome.

The City says that the cooling center will be extended as needed, depending on the weather.