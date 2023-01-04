WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco Housing and Community Development Department has launched a citywide grant program.

The City says “We All Win Waco” is in support of small businesses. The grant utilizes funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), in addition to funding added from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) budget and City’s general fund, to support those small businesses in historically blighted commercial corridors.

The application period is open now and ends February 4, with funds distributed as early as March 24. Qualifying businesses can receive up to $60,000 in ARPA funding, up to $20,000 in Barriers to Success funding (in select corridors), and up to $100,000 in TIF Funding (in select corridors). A committee reviews funding recommendations and awards, and amounts.

The City says qualifications include small businesses in city limits employing fewer than 25 people, and which are located in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) eligible areas as of March 3, 2021. A full list of eligibility requirements and applications can be found at weallwinwaco.com.

For help in the application process, businesses can contact:

• Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce – (254) 235-3204

• Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (se habla espanol) – (254) 254-7111

• Grassroots Community Development – (254) 235-7358

• StartUp Waco – (254) 304-9179