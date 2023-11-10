WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Veterans Day is this Saturday, and the City of Waco’s annual Parade is back for its 100th year!

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and go down Austin Avenue, from 12th Street to 3rd Street.

There will also be a 100-Year Celebration at the conclusion of the parade. There will be music, food and lots of fun activities! This event will take place in Heritage Square, located at 311 Austin Avenue.

In addition, Congressman Pete Sessions will be in Waco to host a special ceremony for area veterans. For more information, you can view our story here.