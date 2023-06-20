CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The high temperatures continue, and there are some cooling centers opening throughout Central Texas.

The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) have reestablished the cooling center at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center, located at 1020 Elm Avenue. It will be open for residents starting today, June 20, until next Monday, June 26.

The center will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day, except for Thursday – which will have a 12:30 p.m. start time. Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on site.

The City says that pets are also welcome in the cooling center, but only if they are crated.

In addition, the City of Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has partnered with community organizations to open a cooling center. The Killeen Housing Authority’s Moss Rose Center – located at 1103 East Avenue E – will be open through June 22 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. It is offering an air-conditioned environment and water to anyone who needs it.

The Friends in Crisis Shelter, located at 412 East Sprott Street, is already open daily – but will begin their intake process early on Tuesday, and any day the forecasted midday temperatures are above 100 degrees, opening at 1 p.m. and remaining open overnight, as usual. The shelter closes every morning around 7 a.m. to allow staff an opportunity to deep clean the facility.

The City of Killeen says buildings are always open to the public, and are available for cooling off during each facility’s normal business hours. These buildings include City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center and Police Headquarters.

Killeen citizens who would like to donate water can drop it off at any Killeen Fire Station and let them know it is for the cooling centers. City Staff will work to distribute the donations.

For any non-water donations, you can call the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management first to see what is needed at (254) 501-7706.

All questions can be directed to the City of Killeen Communications Department at (254) 501-7755. The Friends in Crisis Shelter’s contact is (254) 245-8269.

All Texas residents can also check the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s webpage at https://tdem.texas.gov/warm for daily information on where a cooling or warming center is located anywhere in the state. It is updated daily.