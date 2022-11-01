WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has commissioned MGT Consulting to conduct a disparity study to determine the impact of the City’s purchasing process and how it does business with businesses and vendors in the marketplace.

The City says that research gathered will determine if there is any business discrimination in how it does business in both public and private sectors. Focus groups will be facilitated by MGT Consulting, so businesses and contractors can provide input about doing business with the City of Waco and its various departments.

The focus groups will provide opportunities for feedback and recommendations for future modifications to the City’s purchasing process to make all areas more equitable. All sessions will take place at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, located at 915 LaSalle Avenue.

You can sign up for your corresponding industry:

Tuesday, November 1, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Trade Associations, Chambers, AGC, Minority Advocacy Groups

Tuesday, November 1, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Professional Service, Other Services, and Goods

Wednesday, November 2, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Construction Primes

Wednesday, November 2, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Construction Subcontractors

Wednesday, November 2, 3 p.m. -5 p.m.: Construction prime and subs (Spanish)

To sign up for a meeting date, you can go here. To learn more about the Disparity study, you can go here.