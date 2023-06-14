WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The temperatures are about to get pretty high, but the City of Waco has a plan!

The City, in addition to the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), will be opening a cooling center at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center, located at 1020 Elm Avenue. The center will be open to residents from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, June 18.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on site. The City says pets are also welcome in the cooling center if they are crated.