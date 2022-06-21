WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open the Sul Ross Community Center as a cooling center.

The Center is located at 1414 Jefferson Avenue, and will serve to assist residents of Waco-McLennan County with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

The Center will be open on the following dates and timeframes:

• Friday, June 24th from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Saturday, June 25th from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Sunday, June 26th from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.