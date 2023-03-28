Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The City of Waco released a post-event report Tuesday for the Trump Rally held at the Waco Regional Airport on Saturday, March 25th. FOX 44 News brought you extensive coverage of the event.

According to the Waco Fire Marshal’s Office, between 12,000 and 15,000 people attended the event. The city says event organizers did not track the attendance.

During an appearance on the Fox News Channel, former Pres. Donald Trump said there were reports that upwards of 30,000 people were at the rally.

Waco leaders say people started lining up for the rally at 6 a.m. and that the line to enter was estimated at 1,000 to 5,000 people as they passed through the security gates.

First Responders provided assistance to several people who experienced heart-related incidents. Police did not report any major security incidents.

Once the rally was over, the parking lots cleared within ninety minutes. Event organizers removed equipment and cleaned the site Saturday night and throughout Sunday. According to the city, no damage to the grounds was found.

Waco billed event organizers for property use and services, such as traffic control and public safety. We are told the bill was paid in full before the event.