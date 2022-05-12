WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of West Chief of Police Darryl Barton has announced his retirement after 6 1/2 years of serving the West community.

Barton began his law enforcement career in West in 1985 under the leadership of Chief Jerry Hugo. This was his first job in the law enforcement profession while attending the police academy at MCC.

While attending classes by day and working for the community by nights, he eventually attained a permanent license as a peace officer and proudly continued serving in West.

In 1989, Barton decided to move on from West and was accepted by the Hewitt Police Department as an officer there. After spending nearly 10 years serving Hewitt, he then transitioned to the Waco Police Department as a full time dispatcher.

When a position in West arose, Barton shuffled duties between full time work in Waco and part time work in West. In 2001, he finally settled back in West with a full-time position and eventually worked his way up to becoming the Chief of Police for the City of West.

Now focusing on his health and a stress free environment, retired Chief of Police Darryl Barton thanks his community he has served for many years and asks for continued support for the City of West Police Department.