WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has announced a road closure for this week.

The closure will be at the Washington Avenue Bridge – from N University Parks Drive to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard – through July 15th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The City is reminding the public to plan daily commutes to accommodate this closure.

All closures in or around downtown Waco can be found here.