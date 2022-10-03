WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming community assessment will be addressing health concerns throughout McLennan County.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have survey teams traveling to randomly selected neighborhoods on October 7 and 8. These teams will conduct door-to-door surveys and ask about health concerns, gaps in services, and other factors which might contribute to residents’ health status.

The City of Waco says that with today’s growing health threats, it is important for public health officials to know the health concerns of the community.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) developed a door-to-door survey method which will be used – called a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER). The data collected from these surveys will provide the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and local stakeholders with a better understanding of the community’s needs.

The City says the survey teams will be made up of Health District staff members. The survey will not be used to collect any personal health information, and will only be conducted during daylight hours on October 7 and 8. All survey teams will be wearing brightly-colored, clearly-marked Public Health T-shirts and their City of Waco ID badges.

Participation in the survey is voluntary, but residents will receive an incentive for participating. If you have any questions about the assessment process or purpose, you can contact the Health District at 254-750-5450.