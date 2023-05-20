WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Today the Waco Police Department hosted the Community Opportunity Event as a fun way to connect with the children of Waco at the Dewey Community Center..

Sergeant Timothy Barrett of Waco PD explained why he loves attending these events, “For me, it’s really important to try and interact with the community in a non-enforcement fashion. Most people are so used to seeing police on a traffic stop or a call for service. I think it’s really great that they can see us and we can interact with them in a way that’s just totally wide open and a little bit more human.”

The Community Opportunity Event also known as “COE” promotes well-being by partnering with community resources that provide health services, education, career opportunities and family fun.

Part of today’s fun involved a scavenger hunt. Children and families walked around to various vendors and trucks to meet law enforcement.

The event hopes to encourage children by providing community resources, healthy lifestyle choices and creating safer and more positive environments. The goal is to move children away from high risk lifestyles and help them see that law enforcement is there to help.

The Waco Police Department sees the event as a way to connect with the community and to help place children on a better path in life.