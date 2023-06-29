Waco, TX (FOX 44) – Reaction is already pouring in following the ban of affirmative-action policies that have been in place for decades. The impact of this decision is being felt by the Waco NAACP.

“Disappointed but not surprised,” says Waco NAACP president Dr. Peaches Henry on behalf of African Americans. She says this is just the latest in a long line of actions taken in this country to roll back hard-won victories for racial equality.

Henry poses the question: what about the past practices that have benefitted white Americans since colleges and universities have been in existence?

“They’re called legacies. They’re called faculty staff admissions. They are admissions based on donor contributions. So those were also affirmative actions–but we didn’t say anything,” says Henry.

She says, these types of discriminatory practices are called by different names, but they have intended to keep people of color away from higher education for more than 350 years.

“We should recall that affirmative action exists because we cannot rely on colleges, universities, employers, government agencies to enact admissions and hiring practices that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion,” says the Waco NAACP president.

She adds that affirmative action at a certain level held their {admissions staff} feet to the fire and forced them to look at and admit students of color.

“We have a loud rhetoric to suggest that the students who are being allowed into universities under affirmative actions were ‘inferior students.’ They were not. These are highly qualified students who have been succeeding at these universities,” says Henry.

Dr. Henry now expects a significant decrease in the number of students of color at colleges and universities across the country — and hard work needs to happen to make sure those numbers don’t decrease.

“We’re going to educate people. We are going to continue to fight for our presence on colleges and universities,” she says.

Many universities will now have to grapple with rewriting their admissions policies. Baylor University responded to the supreme court decision and tells FOX 44 News…

“The recent decision by the Supreme Court of the United States regarding race-conscious admissions – sometimes referred to as affirmative action – will not impact the policies, procedures and practices used by Baylor University.

Baylor has for years deployed a holistic admissions approach that considers a range of prospective student qualifications, including grade point average, class rank, academic achievements, extracurricular activities, personal essays and letters of recommendation.

While race is not a factor in our admissions decisions, we remain committed to identifying, recruiting, evaluating, admitting and retaining students who bring a variety of experiences and perspectives to the campus community.

We believe student diversity strengthens both our academic and co-curricular learning environments as we strive to educate men and women for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community,” says Kelly Craine, Assistant Director of Media and Public Relations.