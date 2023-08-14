WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — It was a momentous morning at the newly-built G.W. Carver Middle School as community members rallied together to welcome back its students for the 2023-2024 school year.

One by one, sixth through eighth grade students rolled in to the middle school on Monday morning to kick off the school year with cheer and excitement!

Students were greeted by teachers and staff, the Waco NAACP, the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Baylor University’s External Affairs Office. These different groups spread positive messages with love and kindness and passed out pencils to ensure that each student was properly equipped.

Waco NAACP President Dr. Peaches Henry shares why the organizations’ presence was crucial on Monday morning, “We know that they can reach for the stars, and we are here to support them in their endeavors to do that. So the community is behind them. The community has high expectations for them, and the community is going to be here to support them every step of the way.”

Dr. Henry also says the last time students were at the middle school campus, it was burned down, and their presence today is a reminder that the students are destined for excellence.

As we look forward to the scholars of our future, it is important to acknowledge the scholars of the past. Especially for proud 1965 G.W. Carver High graduate Linda Jann Lewis.

“I’m here to let these students know that your legacy is greatness, that you come from a place of scholars and inventors, and musicians, and that we are here to pass the torch to you,” shares Lewis.

She continues by declaring, “Carver produces greatness.”

To all of the students, teachers, faculty and staff, parents and guardians, FOX 44 is wishing you a safe and wonderful school year.