WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Fire Department units and a Hazmat Team are responding to the 1500 block of W. Loop 340 after a concrete truck overturned and caused a large diesel leak.

The Waco Fire Department posted the information on social media Friday morning. The City of Waco also said on Friday morning that the Bagby exit on W. Loop 340 is currently closed due to this incident.

No major injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.