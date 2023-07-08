Woodway (FOX 44/KWKT) — A fire engulfed the Woodway Condominiums Saturday morning. Firefighters got a call about the fire around 6:50 a.m. and found flames shooting several feet into the sky.

The Woodfway Public Safety Department says firefighters were able to put out the flames, but one firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion. A child also needed medical attention for possible smoke inhalation.

Woodway Public Safety Department

The Fire Corps brought in a rehab bus to help firefighters cool down and the American Red Cross assisted families left homeless by the fire. The Public Safety Department also thanked members of the public who came out with water bottles and food for the firefighters.

Woodway Public Safety Department

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.