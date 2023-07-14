ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Congressman Pete Sessions (TX-17) is inviting the public to join him for a town hall meeting in Robinson this Saturday.

The meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Robinson Jr. High School’s Cafetorium, located at 410 W Lyndale Drive.

The town hall will provide a platform for people to engage directly with Sessions and hear about the latest developments in Washington. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions regarding issues impacting Robinson, the 17th Congressional District of Texas and the United States.

For more information, you can contact the Waco district office at 254-633-4500, or visit sessions.house.gov.