HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Today Congressman Pete Sessions hosted a town hall meeting at the Hewitt VFW Hall with members of the public eager to engage with their representative.

Many McLennan County leaders were in attendance such as County Judge Scott Felton and Representative Charles “Doc” Anderson. The Congressman started the meeting by addressing issues he considers significant like the state of the economy.

“Why is the economy still strong? Because taxes are low. We have employers that are still seeking people to come work for them. We have business because we position the tax cuts the way we did, jobs are still available,” says Congressman Sessions.

Many members of the public resonated with the state of the economy concerns, voicing their thoughts on tax cuts, the debt ceiling and the stock market.

“The debt limit. I voted no on. I voted no on because it did not stop any spending. It put it in place and said whatever we’ve done is okay to move forward on. That is not the correct answer.”

Sessions emphasized addressing the underlying spending issues and stopping excessive government spending. However, he did assert some government spending is essential to community’s growth like infrastructure improvements.