WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Congressman Pete Sessions is hosting a town hall in West this Saturday for residents of Texas’ 17th Congressional District.

The event will take place at the West Community Center, located at 200 Tokio Road, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sessions will provide an overview on important issues, and will listen to residents’ thoughts, opinions, and concerns.

Attendees are encouraged to come prepared with questions and feedback to be discussed.