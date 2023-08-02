LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The Connally Independent School District has approved a new salary schedule for all of its employees.

Director of Communications Michael Allen Donaldson says the new pay scale represents a five percent increase for every staff member in the district. The Board of Trustees approved the new schedule during their meeting on July 24.

A recent salary study from the Texas Association of School Boards indicated that the district’s 2022 – 2023 compensation plan was slightly below the state average. The district says that by extension, it did not hold the capacity to be competitive against other districts in the upcoming school year when adjusted for cost of living.

According to a press release, members of the administration building went into the board meeting with hopes of increasing last year’s salary structure by three or four percent. They were pleasantly surprised when the board suggested going even higher.

The district says that under the new salary schedule, a first year teacher would make $46,700 before any additional bonuses or stipends. Every step of the payscale included a raise of $2,700, and teachers who are on any step between their third and eighteenth year of teaching received additional increases.

The pay increases extend to every employee in the district. Staff members who work on an hourly pay grade saw a five percent increase on their midpoint pay level, which then naturally adjusted every other point of their compensation plan.

The district says that in the wake of a state and national teacher shortage, the new pay structure serves as a strong recruiting tool – particularly for professionals at the start of their teaching career.

You can view the full 2023-2024 teacher salary schedule below.