McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – If you happen to see an increased police presence on Connally Independent School District campuses on Thursday and Friday, there is no need to be alarmed.

The district says that faculty and staff will be working with the its Police Department to participate in active shooter/threat training. Campuses will be closed to the public at certain hours during this process:

Early Childhood Center: 12:45 PM to 2:45 PM on August 3

Primary School: 8:45 AM to 10:45 AM on August 4

Elementary School: 2:45 PM to 4:45 PM on August 3

Junior High School: 10:45 AM to 12:45 PM on August 4

High School: 1:45 PM to 3:45 PM on August 4

The district also took the time to say that it appreciates the support of its school community during participation in these training exercises.