McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students.

Connally Independent School District Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a statement to staff, parents and guardians on Wednesday afternoon that the educator was placed on administrative leave immediately after the allegation was brought to the district’s attention. The Connally ISD Police Department and state agencies are conducting the investigation.

Holt says no charges have been filed, and that parents of all students who might have information related to this investigation are being contacted. If parents and students have any information, they are advised to contact the Connally ISD Police Department immediately.