Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The McLennan County Records Building lost all internet and phone access Friday. County Judge Scott Felton says it is due to a construction incident.

The outage impacts the Commissioner’s Office, Tax Office, Engineering, Human Resources, Elections, and the Credit Union.

Despite the outage, the McLennan County Clerk’s Office remains open to accept filing documents. They will have to be processed when the network connection is repaired. All marriage licenses will be processed by hand.

The county hopes to have the connection restored by the end of Friday.