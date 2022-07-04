WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday night, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will start a road restoration project on Highway 84 – from Lake Air Drive to Valley Mills Drive.

Crews will perform overlay operations within the project limits to improve the surface and enhance safety of the roadway. The work performed and the potential impact to traffic will be primarily during the nighttime.

This project is set to be complete by the end of the year, weather and field conditions permitting. The .85-mile project is being undertaken by the Knife River Corp., and will cost approximately $2.2 million.

TxDOT encourages travelers to slow down, pay attention and eliminate all distractions while driving.