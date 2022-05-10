WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is working to reconstruct Business 77 to an at-grade intersection, where it crosses under Interstate 35, as part of the My35 Waco Construction. Closures will be needed to continue drainage and paving in this area.

Crews plan to close eastbound Business 77, from Highway 84 to the southbound I-35 frontage road, beginning this Wednesday at 6:00 a.m. Side street connections to eastbound Business 77 will also be closed.

This section is expected to reopen by August 2022. Drivers will be directed to use eastbound Highway 84 and the southbound I-35 frontage road to reconnect with Buisness 77.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. Travelers can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on I-35 through Waco.