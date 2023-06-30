Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 58-year-old man has been assessed seven life sentences, one on each of seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child along with additional 20-year sentences on two other counts of sexual assault of a child. Luckus Moore then heard 19th District Court Judge Thomas West order one of the 20-year sentences stacked with the life sentences.

Earlier Thursday a jury found Moore guilty of the charges following a four-day trial.

Prosecutors presented evidence from 12 witnesses, including several experts, saying that Moore repeatedly sexually abused a relative during the 1990’s and early 2000’s when the victim was a child.

Moore worked nights at a bakery and was accused of sexually abusing the victim while other adults in the home were at worked. Prosecutors presented evidence that Moore had concealed the abuse for years.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Tara Avants and Liz Buice.

District Attorney Josh Tetens said, “There is no time limit on when we will bring justice to those who sexually abuse children. Diligent trial preparation, exceptional expert testimony, and the willingness to zealously represent the State of Texas is why this jury handed down multiple life sentences.

“Thanks to our team of dedicated prosecutors, investigators, and victim coordinators, as well as outstanding work by the Waco Police Depart-ment, Mr. Moore will now spend the rest of his life in prison. And, thanks most of all to the victim’s courage to come forward and testify, this family and our community are now safer.”