LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – Judge Susan Kelly in the 54th District Court sentenced Jacob Isaiah Jones to 25 years in prison Wednesday for the murder of Brent Reynolds.

Jones previously pled guilty in January 2023. He was indicted by a McLennan County Grand Jury in January 2020 for the murder, which took place in September 2019 between Elm Mott and TSTC’s Waco campus. He was accused of shooting Reynolds during an argument on Mazanec Road. Reynolds was hit in the torso.

Waco Police said Reynolds’ 13-year-old stepson was standing near him when Jones opened fire.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to 3535 Mazanec Road on September 30, 2019. The call came after an escalated argument led to three shots being fired from a vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for Jones for the offense of Abandoning or Endangering a Child. Jones was picked up from his home on Meadow Park Circle in Lacy Lakeview.

Two suspects were initially arrested, but Jones was held and charged with Murder. The other suspect was released.